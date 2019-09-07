Facts

Tymoshenko: release of Ukrainians is best news of year

The leader of the Batkivschyna faction, MP Yulia Tymoshenko has welcomed the release of Ukrainian citizens from Russia and hopes that "this was the first step towards peace in Ukraine."

"Political prisoners and prisoners of war returned to Ukraine, her children returned to Ukraine. Our heroes returned to us. Sons returned to their mother ... This is the best news of the day, the month and the year. This is the best news from the war. This is more important than the elections, political discussions, ratings, committees, ministers and deputies," Tymoshenko said on Facebook.

"The war, which has been going on the Ukrainian land for so long, should finally end. I really want this to be the first step towards peace in Ukraine," the politician emphasized.

