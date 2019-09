Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has signed an order on the appointment of Vitaliy Kasko as First Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office has said.

"On September 5, 2019, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka signed an order appointing Vitaliy Kasko the First Deputy Prosecutor General," the PGO said on its website on Friday.