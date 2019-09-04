Poroshenko, Czolij discuss attempts to lift intl sanctions from Russia

The fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko met with Chairman of the UWC International Election Observation Mission to observe the 2019 elections in Ukraine, Eugene Czolij, where they discussed attempts to lift sanctions from Russia and its return to leading international associations, the press service of the European Solidarity has reported.

"Now the issue is no less acute, we still need to confront misinformation, a campaign of fake news, keep the Ukrainian issue very high on the agenda of the world, the G7, NATO and in a situation where, quite unexpectedly for me, the question of Russia returning to the G8 and on easing or even lifting sanctions to continue the process that took place in PACE, where Russia was returned without fulfilling any conditions," the European Solidarity Party said on its website on Monday evening.

The head of the European Solidarity noted that during his every foreign visit, the program necessarily had a meeting with the Ukrainian Diaspora, and a unique dialogue format was established that ensured effective coordination of actions to protect Ukrainian interests in the world.

"The main thing is that we maintain the position that there is Ukraine, and it did not turn into the position there was Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

As reported, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation decided to declare UWC's activities undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation.