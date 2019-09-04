Rada sends bill on stripping MP mandate for improper voting, absenteeism to Constitutional Court

Ukraine's parliament has voted to send to the Constitutional Court bill No. 1027 on amending Article 81 of the Basic Law, which will allow stripping members of parliament of their mandates by a court decision for an impersonal vote, as well as for absenteeism without good reason at one-third of the sessions during one session.

Some 279 deputies supported the measure at a plenary meeting of parliament on Tuesday. By the same decision, parliament included the draft law on the agenda of the session.

The bill was initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on August 29. The head of state proposes to supplement the list of reasons to terminate mandates of MPs.