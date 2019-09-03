Facts

15:27 03.09.2019

Georgian parliament may endorse new govt before weekend

The Georgian parliament will confirm Giorgi Gakharia as the country's new prime minister and pass a vote of confidence in a new government as early as this week, head of the parliament's Procedural Issues and Rules Committee Giorgi Kakhiani told journalists on Tuesday.

"A candidate for prime minister was officially introduced and a new composition of the government named today. After that, the parliamentary committees and factions will start the hearing for Giorgi Gakharia as the candidate for prime minister tomorrow. This process will take this entire week, and a new government should be endorsed on Saturday or Sunday," Kakhiani said.

The ruling party Georgian Dream nominated Interior Minister Gakharia as candidate for prime minister on Tuesday.

The Georgian parliament opened a fall session on Tuesday. The session started with protests by opposition lawmakers and their supporters, who whistled and shouted in an attempt to disrupt the meeting due to Gakharia's nomination for prime minister. The opposition is also protesting at the entrance to the parliament building.

Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
