10:13 30.08.2019

Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Ruslan Riaboshapka to the post of the country's prosecutor general, according to a report posted on the presidential website.

Zelensky's decree orders that "Ruslan Heorhiyovych Riaboshapka be appointed the prosecutor general."

Early on Friday morning, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada endorsed Riaboshapka's appointment as the country's prosecutor general after he was nominated for this post by President Zelensky.

