Arrival of Ukrainians held in Russia expected on Friday – MP Chiygoz

Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukrainian MP Akhtem Chiygoz has announced the release of Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia on Friday, August 30.

"Oleh Sentsov is in the Lefortovo [pretrial detention center in Moscow]. According to the information that I know, they should arrive on Friday. All together. But this is all so presumptive. I went this way and I know that changes are possible. In general, the fact that this issue has been put 'on wheels' and will be worked out is true," he told reporters after the solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.