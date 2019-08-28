Second dead body found at site of collapse of residential building entrance in Drohobych - State Emergency Service

Rescuers have found at the site of collapse of the entrance in a four-story apartment building in the town settlement of Drohobych, Lviv region, the body of the second dead.

"At 8:20, at the site of collapse of the entrance of a residential building on 101 Hrushevskoho Street in Drohobych, another dead person was found. So, as of 8:30, two people were killed and seven were hospitalized (four of them were children)," the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations said on Wednesday morning.

A total of 399 people and 39 pieces of equipment were involved in search and rescue operations, of which 148 were personnel from the State Emergency Service (including three dog training crews) and 20 pieces of equipment.

At 2:46 on August 28, there was an explosion of domestic gas, in the town settlement of Drohobych on 101 Hrushevskoho Street, in a four-story 4-entrance residential building. As a result of the explosion, the entrance from the first to the fourth floor was destroyed. The house is completely disconnected from gas, electricity and water.