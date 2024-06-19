Night attacks by Russians on Wed damage power facility in central Ukraine, air lines in Lviv region – Ministry of Energy

On Wednesday night, as a result of Russian strikes, equipment at an energy facility in the central region and overhead lines in Lviv region were damaged, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"At night, the Russian Federation attacked an energy facility in the central region. Equipment has been damaged. The State Emergency Service and the police were called to the scene," the Ministry of Energy said on its Telegram channel.

In Lviv region, as a result of damage to overhead lines and electrical equipment, 285 metering points were disconnected; restoration work continues, the Ministry of Energy added.

Two people were injured in a night attack by Shahed attack drones in Lviv region, as well as the administrative building of the State Control Institute of Veterinary Drugs and Supplements was damaged.