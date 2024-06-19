Facts

11:37 19.06.2024

Night attacks by Russians on Wed damage power facility in central Ukraine, air lines in Lviv region – Ministry of Energy

1 min read
Night attacks by Russians on Wed damage power facility in central Ukraine, air lines in Lviv region – Ministry of Energy

On Wednesday night, as a result of Russian strikes, equipment at an energy facility in the central region and overhead lines in Lviv region were damaged, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"At night, the Russian Federation attacked an energy facility in the central region. Equipment has been damaged. The State Emergency Service and the police were called to the scene," the Ministry of Energy said on its Telegram channel.

In Lviv region, as a result of damage to overhead lines and electrical equipment, 285 metering points were disconnected; restoration work continues, the Ministry of Energy added.

Two people were injured in a night attack by Shahed attack drones in Lviv region, as well as the administrative building of the State Control Institute of Veterinary Drugs and Supplements was damaged.

Tags: #attacked #ministry_of_energy #lviv_region

MORE ABOUT

10:48 19.06.2024
Air defense destroys five out of five enemy shaheds in Lviv region – Kozytsky

Air defense destroys five out of five enemy shaheds in Lviv region – Kozytsky

17:38 18.06.2024
Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to conduct regular briefings on state of energy system

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to conduct regular briefings on state of energy system

14:02 15.06.2024
High-voltage substation in eastern region, overhead power line in Chernihiv region shelled – Energy Ministry

High-voltage substation in eastern region, overhead power line in Chernihiv region shelled – Energy Ministry

21:02 15.05.2024
Philip Morris launches new factory in Lviv region

Philip Morris launches new factory in Lviv region

09:24 08.05.2024
Three DTEK thermal power plants attacked

Three DTEK thermal power plants attacked

10:57 11.04.2024
Some 18 missiles, 39 attack drones shot down in sky over Lviv region – Air Force

Some 18 missiles, 39 attack drones shot down in sky over Lviv region – Air Force

09:36 29.03.2024
At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

15:15 13.02.2024
Russia attacks DTEK power plants 40 times this winter

Russia attacks DTEK power plants 40 times this winter

14:50 03.02.2024
Russia attacks Ukraine's port infrastructure more than 30 times since mid-2023 – USPA

Russia attacks Ukraine's port infrastructure more than 30 times since mid-2023 – USPA

15:11 22.01.2024
Lviv region and California establish sister state relationship – Kozytsky

Lviv region and California establish sister state relationship – Kozytsky

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

NBU notes growth of macroeconomic risk, capital risk in its Financial Stability Report

LATEST

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

Stefanyshina: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

Some 20% of Ukrainian IT specialists work abroad - study

Suspicion for not showing up to military service being prepared for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin – source

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

Arricano opens Silpo supermarkets in Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

Turkish Ambassador, Ukrainian President’s rep in Autonomous Republic of Crimea discuss preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Russia's decision to place Western officials on its wanted list part of its effort to violate sovereignty of NATO member states, justify possible future Russian aggression against NATO – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD