17:00 27.08.2019

Health minister, BRDO to present doctor professional licensing concept, report on public consultations regarding licensing introduction to new govt

Health minister, BRDO to present doctor professional licensing concept, report on public consultations regarding licensing introduction to new govt

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) will present to the new Cabinet of Ministers a concept of professional licensing of doctors, as well as a report on public consultations on its implementation, which were held in all regions of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Linchevsky said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"All stakeholders were involved in the discussion. Until now, Ukraine had an absolutely formal approach to certification, which did not suit either doctors or patients. There was a complex red tape system. There were many reports of corruption in this system. We want to change it," he said.

Linchevsky said that the licensing of doctors is a very large-scale change, which is "impossible to implement by a government decree or an order of the Ministry of Health."

In turn, acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun said that the introduction of licensing of doctors is the third integral part of the healthcare reform along with changes in the financing of primary medical care, as well as changes in outpatient and inpatient medical care, which should come into force on January 1, 2020.

Tags: #brdo #health_ministry
10:24 27.08.2019
National Health Service head among most probable candidates for health minister – source

10:31 16.08.2019
Cabinet may consider entry of four national medical institutions in health care reform at next meeting - Suprun

17:47 08.08.2019
First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

18:02 06.08.2019
First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine

15:55 29.07.2019
Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

13:51 17.07.2019
Health Ministry to raise foreign investment for construction of hospitals – Suprun

12:35 21.06.2019
Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

10:49 12.06.2019
Rada profile committee sends application about violation of law by Health ministry to law enforcers

10:05 18.04.2019
Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

12:30 12.04.2019
Health Ministry introducing continuing professional development system for doctors

