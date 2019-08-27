Health minister, BRDO to present doctor professional licensing concept, report on public consultations regarding licensing introduction to new govt

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) will present to the new Cabinet of Ministers a concept of professional licensing of doctors, as well as a report on public consultations on its implementation, which were held in all regions of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Linchevsky said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"All stakeholders were involved in the discussion. Until now, Ukraine had an absolutely formal approach to certification, which did not suit either doctors or patients. There was a complex red tape system. There were many reports of corruption in this system. We want to change it," he said.

Linchevsky said that the licensing of doctors is a very large-scale change, which is "impossible to implement by a government decree or an order of the Ministry of Health."

In turn, acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun said that the introduction of licensing of doctors is the third integral part of the healthcare reform along with changes in the financing of primary medical care, as well as changes in outpatient and inpatient medical care, which should come into force on January 1, 2020.