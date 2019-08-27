Facts

10:13 27.08.2019

Hetmantsev considers launch of Financial Investigations Service in six months to be realistic

1 min read
The parliamentary committee on taxation and customs policy will submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the Financial Investigations Service among the first bills, potential committee head Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

He considers it possible to fully launch the service within six months.

"I believe that it depends on the first person who will lead. If he is a leader, he will be able to organize everything. Yes, maybe three months is an optimistic forecast, but six months is the maximum necessary to fully launch this authority," Hetmantsev said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The draft law is almost ready, but the issue of accountability of the future service is still under discussion.

"We oppose its being in the president's structure so that he could appoint and dismiss the head of the service. This is unconstitutional. Therefore, most likely, this is the Minister of Finance," he said.

As for the jurisdiction of the future service, the bill will involve investigations by the service into public finance crimes, Hetmantsev said.

Tags: #fis #hetmantsev
