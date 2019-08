No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ministry of Veterans Affairs will not be liquidated.

"To dispel rumors or clarify some things ... First and foremost is that no one will liquidate the Ministry of Veterans Affairs," Zelensky said speaking at the international veteran volunteer forum at the Mystetsky Arsenal on Friday.

He also called on the public to offer him an appropriate candidate to lead the ministry.