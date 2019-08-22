Half of Ukrainians for first time since 2004 positive about developments in country

Half of Ukrainian citizens surveyed (50.5%) in August 2019 said events in the country are developing in the right direction, according to a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in conjunction with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

According to the study, 23.1% of respondents hold the opposite opinion and another 26.9% were uncertain.

For comparison, in December 2018, only 18.1% of Ukrainians identified the development of events in the country as correct, and 69.7% rated it as incorrect.

Some 47.7% of citizens believe that Ukraine is able to overcome existing problems and difficulties in the next few years, that it can do this in the longer term - 33.7%, that the country is not able to overcome current challenges - 7.6%. In December 2018, 20.2% were optimists, while 46.4% were moderate optimists, and 14.9% were pessimists.

The political situation in Ukraine is generally assessed as calm by 25.6% of respondents, as prosperous – by 5.5%, as tense – by 52.7%, and as critical and explosive – by 8.4%. In December 2018, the assessment of the situation as tense (63.6%) and critical (25.2%) prevailed.

Some 55.8% of Ukrainians said they are hopeful about the future of Ukraine, optimistic – 36.3% and anxious – 17.8%. In December 2018, 51.8% of respondents had hope, 28.1% - optimism, and 32.7% had anxiety.

The nationwide study of public opinion was carried out from August 8 to August 20, 2019. Some 2,040 respondents over 18 were interviewed. The survey was conducted in 103 settlements in all regions of Ukraine, except for Russia-occupied Crimea and Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.

The survey was financially supported by the International Renaissance Foundation. Some questions were included in it at the request of the Center of Policy and Law Reform.