Ukrainian Embassy in U.S. calling on G7 leaders to consolidate efforts to make Russia return to constructive behavior

The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has called on G7 leaders to adhere to their fundamental position and to consolidate efforts return to the constructive behavior.

"We are concerned about the suggestion that Russia may be allowed back to the #G7," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

The embassy said that Russia was excluded from this honorary club because of its attempted illegal annexation of Crimea and the use of force in violation of the rules and principles of international law. The Ukrainian peninsula is still under occupation, the human rights situation is constantly aggravating, the Russian aggression in Donbas continues while Russia itself is moving away from the principles and standards that unite the Group.

"We call on the leaders of the G7 countries to adhere to their fundamental position and to consolidate efforts to make the aggressor respect the world order and return to the constructive behavior," the embassy said.

Earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "the return of occupied Crimea, the cessation of hostilities in Donbas and the release of more than 100 political prisoners and Ukrainian sailors held by the Kremlin will be a real serious signal to the world that Russia is ready to once again take its place on the agenda of high diplomacy."