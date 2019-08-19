Macron, Putin to discuss preparations for "Normandy" summit

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today he intended to discuss preparations for a Normandy-format summit on the Donbas conflict.

"We will, of course, talk about Ukraine. We will clarify our countries' positions and talk about the statements made recently by [Ukraine's] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. I am aware that President Putin also spoke to President Zelenskyy. And we will discuss this situation together and prepare for our upcoming Normandy-format meetings jointly with [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and President Zelenksyy," Macron said before talks with Putin on Monday.

The Normandy negotiating format comprises Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine.