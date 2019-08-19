Facts

18:57 19.08.2019

Macron, Putin to discuss preparations for "Normandy" summit

1 min read
Macron, Putin to discuss preparations for "Normandy" summit

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today he intended to discuss preparations for a Normandy-format summit on the Donbas conflict.

"We will, of course, talk about Ukraine. We will clarify our countries' positions and talk about the statements made recently by [Ukraine's] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. I am aware that President Putin also spoke to President Zelenskyy. And we will discuss this situation together and prepare for our upcoming Normandy-format meetings jointly with [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and President Zelenksyy," Macron said before talks with Putin on Monday.

The Normandy negotiating format comprises Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine.

Tags: #normandy_format #putin #macron
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:52 14.08.2019
Zelensky not planning to meet with Macron soon

Zelensky not planning to meet with Macron soon

12:40 14.08.2019
Bezsmertny: Zelensky far too trusting of Putin, has no idea who he dealing with

Bezsmertny: Zelensky far too trusting of Putin, has no idea who he dealing with

13:18 12.08.2019
U.S., Germany, France to hold consultations on Normandy format – Volker

U.S., Germany, France to hold consultations on Normandy format – Volker

16:57 07.08.2019
Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

14:02 07.08.2019
Berlin so far unable to name date of Normandy format summit - German govt official

Berlin so far unable to name date of Normandy format summit - German govt official

13:41 07.08.2019
Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

13:21 07.08.2019
Zelensky, Putin agree on expediting return of detainees

Zelensky, Putin agree on expediting return of detainees

11:46 07.08.2019
Zelensky wants to hold phone talks with Macron, Merkel on Wed to agree date of Normandy Four meeting

Zelensky wants to hold phone talks with Macron, Merkel on Wed to agree date of Normandy Four meeting

11:27 07.08.2019
Zelensky says he had phone talk with Putin on Wednesday morning regarding deaths of Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas

Zelensky says he had phone talk with Putin on Wednesday morning regarding deaths of Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas

18:10 06.08.2019
Zelensky calls on Macron, Merkel, Putin to hold Normandy meeting as soon as possible

Zelensky calls on Macron, Merkel, Putin to hold Normandy meeting as soon as possible

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: we agree with Netanyahu on solving problem with refusals to issue Israeli visas to Ukrainians

Zelensky calls on Israel to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in enemy shelling in Donbas

Defense minister, chief of staff discuss Ukraine's defense reform achievements discussed with strategic NATO advisors

Child, Australian woman killed in fire in Odesa hotel, six victims out of nine identified

LATEST

Ukraine, Israel sign bilateral documents

SBI investigating cause of military helicopter crash in Lviv region under flight rule violation article

Zelensky thanks Israel for support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelensky: we agree with Netanyahu on solving problem with refusals to issue Israeli visas to Ukrainians

Zelensky calls on Israel to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in enemy shelling in Donbas

Only owner of hotel detained in Odesa hotel fire case

Defense minister, chief of staff discuss Ukraine's defense reform achievements discussed with strategic NATO advisors

Child, Australian woman killed in fire in Odesa hotel, six victims out of nine identified

Prosecutor's office serves notice of suspicion to owner of Odesa hotel where nine people killed in fire

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD