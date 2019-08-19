Facts

10:10 19.08.2019

One serviceman killed, three injured accidental weapon discharge

On August 18, 2019 at around 18:00 in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine one serviceman was killed and three injured, the press service of JFO headquarters has reported.

"The injured were given emergency medical care. Nothing threatens their lives. The emergency occurred due to a violation of security measures when handling weapons and ammunition," the JFO headquarters said on its official page on Facebook on Monday morning.

Law enforcement agencies in the JFO area, are investigating into an accident to establish the circumstances and causes of the death of one and the injury of three servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"The command of the Joint Forces expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," the JFO headquarters said.

