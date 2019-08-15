Ukraine's foreign ministry reiterates calls on Moscow to release Ukrainian political prisoners Kolchenko, Bekirov

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reiterates its calls on Russian authorities to release Ukrainian political prisoners Oleksandr Kolchenko and Edem Bekirov.

"A Russian court has turned down Ukrainian political prisoner Oleksandr Kolchenko's request to transfer to correctional works instead of imprisonment in a colony. Russia is tightening its repressive grip on those standing up for freedom and justice," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Kateryna Zelenko wrote on her Twitter page.

She also called on Russia to release another political prisoner – Crimean Tatar activist Edem Bekirov.

"It's now critical to shine a spotlight on the deteriorating health of Edem Bekirov, a disabled #CrimeanTatar detained by Russian occupation authorities under utterly fabricated charges. We demand that Russia #FreeEdemBekirov who needs urgent medical care," she said.