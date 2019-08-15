Facts

13:17 15.08.2019

Ukraine's foreign ministry reiterates calls on Moscow to release Ukrainian political prisoners Kolchenko, Bekirov

1 min read
Ukraine's foreign ministry reiterates calls on Moscow to release Ukrainian political prisoners Kolchenko, Bekirov

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reiterates its calls on Russian authorities to release Ukrainian political prisoners Oleksandr Kolchenko and Edem Bekirov.

"A Russian court has turned down Ukrainian political prisoner Oleksandr Kolchenko's request to transfer to correctional works instead of imprisonment in a colony. Russia is tightening its repressive grip on those standing up for freedom and justice," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Kateryna Zelenko wrote on her Twitter page.

She also called on Russia to release another political prisoner – Crimean Tatar activist Edem Bekirov.

"It's now critical to shine a spotlight on the deteriorating health of Edem Bekirov, a disabled #CrimeanTatar detained by Russian occupation authorities under utterly fabricated charges. We demand that Russia #FreeEdemBekirov who needs urgent medical care," she said.

Tags: #crimea #foreign_ministry #kolchenko #bekirov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:49 15.08.2019
Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

11:39 15.08.2019
Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

17:45 12.08.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: visits of Russian officials to occupied Crimea unacceptable

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: visits of Russian officials to occupied Crimea unacceptable

10:53 08.08.2019
Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

18:50 07.08.2019
Ukrainian political prisoner Steshenko released from Crimea prison, delivered to Kharkiv

Ukrainian political prisoner Steshenko released from Crimea prison, delivered to Kharkiv

17:26 07.08.2019
Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

12:55 07.08.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry marks Russia-Georgia war anniversary

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry marks Russia-Georgia war anniversary

10:27 07.08.2019
Foreign Ministry confirms information about attack at Ukrainian plane in Libyan airport

Foreign Ministry confirms information about attack at Ukrainian plane in Libyan airport

14:10 05.08.2019
Crimean Tatar journalist Khalilova seeks to challenge case opened in Crimea against her in ECHR – media reports

Crimean Tatar journalist Khalilova seeks to challenge case opened in Crimea against her in ECHR – media reports

14:24 03.08.2019
One more citizen of Serbia suspected of participating in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea – Crimea prosecutor

One more citizen of Serbia suspected of participating in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea – Crimea prosecutor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

LATEST

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

SAPO challenges preventive measures selected for two ex-officials of energy regulator suspected in 'Rotterdam+' case

Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times in past 24 hours, one KIA reported – JFO HQ

Hrymchak, his assistant solicit bribe for influence on court decisions – Prosecutor general

Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD