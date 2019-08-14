Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

The Kharkiv Court of Appeals has refused to mitigate punishment for Olena Zaitseva, accused of an accident, which killed six people in October 2017, and cancel the sentence of the trial court and close the criminal proceedings against the other accused, Hennadiy Dronov.

"Remain the appeals of the lawyer, defense attorney Perepelytsia [Dronov's lawyer Serhiy Perepelytsia] and the accused Zaitseva without satisfaction," according to the resolution part of the ruling of the panel of judges announced by presiding Volodymyr Protasov.

Thus, the verdict of the court of first instance regarding the selection of a maximum term of punishment (10 years in prison), provided for by the article the accused are charged with, remained unchanged.

At the same time, the court partially satisfied the complaint of Zaitseva's lawyer Yulia Pletneva regarding payments on civil claims of the victims.