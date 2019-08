Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

The Servant of People Party has not yet received official proposals regarding the creation of a coalition, Dmytro Razumkov, who was elected member of parliament from this political party, has said.

"The Servant of the People political party has yet been received no official proposals from our parliamentary colleagues regarding the coalition," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.