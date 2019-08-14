Court allows Poroshenko questioning with polygraph

Pechersky district court in Kyiv has granted permission to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to use a lie detector when questioning Ukraine's fifth president Petro Poroshenko, SBI spokeswoman Anzhelika Ivanova has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"There has been a relevant court determination. There is now approval for Poroshenko to undergo a lie detector test. But what's important is that such a test can only be carried out with his consent," Ivanova said on Tuesday.

On August 12, after the SBI questioned Poroshenko as a witness in connection with suspected tax evasion in relation to the purchase of the Pryamiy television channel, SBI director Roman Truba said that the next time Poroshenko will be questioned, it will be with a lie detector.

The ex-president himself said he was ready to answer questions with a lie detector live on Pryamiy.