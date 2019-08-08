First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

The first batch of drugs for cancer patients, purchased through the Crown Agents international organization for the funds of the 2019 national budget, has already been delivered to Ukraine and will soon be distributed to the regions, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service has reported.

Such preparations as Chlorambucil, Calcii folinas, Interferon alfa 2b have already been delivered. Interferon has been delivered almost in full, which allows the ministry to meet almost the entire demand.

In addition, another seven types of drugs for the treatment of adults with cancer will arrive in Ukraine soon. All products comply with international quality standards.

Some UAH 6.6 billion has been earmarked in the 2019 budget for the purchase of medicines. This includes more than UAH 1.3 billion for adults with canter.

The British procurement agency Crown Agents, which purchases medicines for the treatment of adult oncology at the expense of the 2019 national budget, told Interfax-Ukraine that the Ministry of Health had approved 98 nomenclature items in this area.

In total, Crown Agents received 33 tender offers, 23 of them from manufacturers, ten from distributors, five of which are from Ukraine.

"The first deliveries to Ukrmedpostach state enterprise, taking into account all the procedures, were made already three months after the signing of the agreement between the Ministry of Health and Crown Agents. This is our second contract with the Ministry of Health in this field. During procurement for adult and pediatric oncology at the expense of the 2015 budget, Crown Agents managed to achieve an average 37.9% reduction in the price of cancer products compared to purchases in 2014," Tetiana Korotchenko, the head of the Crown Agents representative office in Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine.