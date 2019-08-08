Facts

17:47 08.08.2019

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

2 min read
First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

The first batch of drugs for cancer patients, purchased through the Crown Agents international organization for the funds of the 2019 national budget, has already been delivered to Ukraine and will soon be distributed to the regions, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service has reported.

Such preparations as Chlorambucil, Calcii folinas, Interferon alfa 2b have already been delivered. Interferon has been delivered almost in full, which allows the ministry to meet almost the entire demand.

In addition, another seven types of drugs for the treatment of adults with cancer will arrive in Ukraine soon. All products comply with international quality standards.

Some UAH 6.6 billion has been earmarked in the 2019 budget for the purchase of medicines. This includes more than UAH 1.3 billion for adults with canter.

The British procurement agency Crown Agents, which purchases medicines for the treatment of adult oncology at the expense of the 2019 national budget, told Interfax-Ukraine that the Ministry of Health had approved 98 nomenclature items in this area.

In total, Crown Agents received 33 tender offers, 23 of them from manufacturers, ten from distributors, five of which are from Ukraine.

"The first deliveries to Ukrmedpostach state enterprise, taking into account all the procedures, were made already three months after the signing of the agreement between the Ministry of Health and Crown Agents. This is our second contract with the Ministry of Health in this field. During procurement for adult and pediatric oncology at the expense of the 2015 budget, Crown Agents managed to achieve an average 37.9% reduction in the price of cancer products compared to purchases in 2014," Tetiana Korotchenko, the head of the Crown Agents representative office in Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 06.08.2019
First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine

15:55 29.07.2019
Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

13:51 17.07.2019
Health Ministry to raise foreign investment for construction of hospitals – Suprun

Health Ministry to raise foreign investment for construction of hospitals – Suprun

12:35 21.06.2019
Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

10:49 12.06.2019
Rada profile committee sends application about violation of law by Health ministry to law enforcers

Rada profile committee sends application about violation of law by Health ministry to law enforcers

10:05 18.04.2019
Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

12:30 12.04.2019
Health Ministry introducing continuing professional development system for doctors

Health Ministry introducing continuing professional development system for doctors

10:55 02.04.2019
E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

10:01 05.03.2019
Ukraine reports decrease in cases of measles – Health ministry

Ukraine reports decrease in cases of measles – Health ministry

13:43 23.01.2019
Health Ministry in near future may consider declaring measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

Health Ministry in near future may consider declaring measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

LATEST

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Russia-occupation fighters violate truce four times since Thursday midnight – Defense ministry

Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

ICRC sends over 230 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO – State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD