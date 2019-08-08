ICRC sends over 230 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO – State Border Guard Service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 231.2 tonnes of humanitarian aid through the Novotroitske checkpoint to Russia-occupied areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).

The press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday morning that 13 trucks with humanitarian aid (medical supplies, food kits, construction materials) from the International Committee of the Red Cross have entered the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.