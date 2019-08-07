Ukrainian political prisoner Steshenko released from Crimea prison, delivered to Kharkiv

Ukrainian political prisoner Oleksandr Steshenko has been released from prison in annexed Crimea and delivered to Kharkiv, Presidential Representative for Crimea Anton Korynevych has said.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Permanent Representative Anton Korynevych has met with the released political prisoner of the Kremlin, Oleksandr Steshenko, who was arrested in April 2018 by Russia-occupation forces in Crimea and illegally sentenced to two years of prison for allegedly setting the house of Mufti of Crimea Emirali Ablaev on fire," he said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Korynevych said he hopes that Crimean law-enforcement agencies offer the proper legal assessment of the violations of human rights and military crimes committed by Russia-occupation forces in Russia-occupied Crimea.

As reported on August 22, 2018, Crimea's Central Simferpol District Court found Steshenko guilty of setting fire to the mufti's house.

According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the Ukrainian admitted his guilt during the investigation and requested the special procedure for trial, therefore charges against him under Part 2 of Article 282.1 of Russia's Criminal Code (participation in an extremist group) were dropped.

The FSB earlier said that in January 2018 "members of an extremist group,"