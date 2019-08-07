Dynamo FC loses to Brugge 0-1 in opener of third UEFA Champions League qualifying round

Dynamo Kyiv FC has lost to Belgium's Club Brugge 0-1 in the opener of the third UEFA Champions League qualifying round hosted by Brugge.

The only 37-minute goal was scored from the penalty spot by Hans Vanaken.

The return leg is to take place in Kyiv on August 13.

The winner of the match between these two clubs will advance to face the winner of the matches between FC Basel (Switzerland) and LASK (Austria) in the deciding qualifying round.