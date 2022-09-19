Sport

15:22 19.09.2022

Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a telephone conversation with President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Aleksander Čeferin, during which the parties discussed the restart of the Ukrainian Football Premier League.

"Thanked for the solidarity with Ukraine, for the principled position and for the support in the Ukrainian Football Premier League restart. We also count on UEFA's assistance in the liberation of captured Ukrainian athletes," Zelensky said on Twitter on Monday following the conversation.

