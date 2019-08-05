NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has said that its detectives have started investigation into facts outlined in an application of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko regarding the crime related to corruption that he allegedly committed.

"The preliminary legal qualification is Part 1, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (giving a bribe)," the NABU press service reported on Monday afternoon.

At the same time, the NABU draws attention to the fact that the fact of entering information into the unified register of pretrial investigations does not in any way indicate that unlawful actions did take place.

"In order to establish unbiased facts and gather evidence, a pretrial investigation is being conducted. In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person shall be presumed innocent of committing a crime and shall not be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is proved through a legal procedure and established by a court verdict of guilty," the NABU said.

As reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to submit an application for the dismissal of Vitali Klitschko from the post of head of the Kyiv City Administration. In turn, Klitschko called the initiatives for the separation of powers in Kyiv City and his removal from the post of head of the Kyiv City Administration contradicting the law and added that he intends to uphold the current procedure according to which the elected mayor of Kyiv is automatically appointed head of the city administration.