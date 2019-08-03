Zelensky in Truskavets proposes to cancel visas for medical tourists from some countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in Truskavets that the Office of the President will prepare a list of countries, the citizens of which will be permitted to enter Ukraine with the purpose of medical tourism without visas, and send it to the Foreign Ministry.

"I think that we can prepare a list of these countries, which citizens do not just want to see Truskavets, but usually come here every year for rehabilitation and treatment. We can prepare this list and contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he said at the meeting devoted to the development of medical tourism in Ukraine as part of his working trip to Lviv region on Saturday.