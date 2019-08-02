Facts

17:48 02.08.2019

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk calls on local officials to more actively deal with road-building, develop Ukraine's Carpathians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Ivano-Frankivsk region has called on members of parliament from majoritarian districts elected in early elections to help finance the construction of roads. He appealed to local officials with the request to daily spend time on issues involving the development of the region.

"Nothing will be built in the country until you start walking around and asking questions, meeting with people – not only when the president comes, and going to Kyiv, until we don't start knocking on all the doors ourselves, talking about problems on a daily basis. That is why you are here with me. Let's get to work," Zelensky said on Friday at a meeting on developing the region.

The president noted the issue of building roads is not his specialty, but said he is forced to pay attention to the issue.

Zelensky said newly appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Denys Shmyhal was preparing a plan on building roads in the region.

The president also called on local officials to present blueprints with estimates before they ask for funds from the national budget to complete infrastructure projects.

Tags: #zelensky #ivano_frankivsk
