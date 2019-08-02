Facts

16:48 02.08.2019

Ukrainian demining teams find more than 30 mines at Stanytsia Luhanska bridge

Ukrainian demining teams find more than 30 mines at Stanytsia Luhanska bridge

Demining teams attached to Ukraine's Emergency Service conducting demining operations in the area near the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge across the Siversky Donets River in Luhansk region have found 31 mines as of Friday, August 2, 2019, Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said.

"The service is carrying out demining in Stanytsia Luhanska and found 31 mines near the bridge. Between August 1 and August 10, 2019, the emergency service will demine areas along the destroyed bridge across the Siversky Donets River to a depth of 30 meters on both sides," the ministry said on Facebook on Friday.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a working visit to Luhansk region on July 7 visited Stanytsia Luhanska and announced his intentions to restore the destroyed bridge, across which people cross the contact line.

On July 31, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk to resolve the situation in the Donbas, the sides agreed to begin demining areas adjacent to the bridge in Stanytsia Luhansk from August 1.

"The Ukrainian side has submitted its proposals for the repair of the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska. An agreement has been reached to begin demining the territory adjacent to the bridge from tomorrow," Darka Olifer said on Facebook after the TCG meeting in Minsk. Olifer is the press secretary of ex-President Leonid Kuchma, who heads Ukraine's TCG delegation.

On August 1, Stanytsia Luhanska District State Administration said demining teams had begun working near the bridge.

Tags: #mines #stanytsia_luhanska #bridge
