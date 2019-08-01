Facts

18:32 01.08.2019

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

1 min read
Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Mayor of Kyiv and head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitaliy Klitschko has come to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) on Wednesday, July 31, where he was questioned as a witness in criminal proceedings about possible violations when concluding a lease of land for the construction of a residential building in the capital, the Ukrayinska Pravda ezine said with reference to spokesperson of the SBI Anzhelika Ivanova.

"He was questioned in the case regarding possible illegal actions when concluding a land lease for the construction of a residential building in Kyiv," it quoted Ivanova as saying on Thursday.

The message notes that Klitschko was questioned as a witness. No suspicion has yet been announced.

The SBI didn't report on the details of the criminal proceedings, in particular, about the lease, which is being investigated.

Tags: #sbi #klitschko #questioning
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:48 01.08.2019
Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

11:19 01.08.2019
Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

10:33 01.08.2019
Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan's statement on alleged bribery

Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan's statement on alleged bribery

10:40 31.07.2019
Klitschko, Giuliani in New York discuss importance of developing local self-government

Klitschko, Giuliani in New York discuss importance of developing local self-government

15:52 30.07.2019
Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

14:25 30.07.2019
Bohdan says Klitschko admitted he does not control Kyiv Council, was forced to compromise with capital's 'overseers'

Bohdan says Klitschko admitted he does not control Kyiv Council, was forced to compromise with capital's 'overseers'

11:39 29.07.2019
Klitschko: Foreign partners are saying attempts 'from above' to appoint city officials violate European norms

Klitschko: Foreign partners are saying attempts 'from above' to appoint city officials violate European norms

16:49 26.07.2019
Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

18:26 25.07.2019
Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

16:03 25.07.2019
Poroshenko arrives for questioning at SBI

Poroshenko arrives for questioning at SBI

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas not a breach of agreements, political speculation unwarranted

CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

LATEST

Police discover large cache of weapons in Luhansk region

British Ambassador Judith Gough completes her 4-year tour in Ukraine

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

Hnutove checkpoint resumes operations, more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid from ICRC heading to ORDLO

Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

Chief prosecutor Lutsenko on his vacation in Provence: Mountains, grapes, lavender, sea and friends

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD