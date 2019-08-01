Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Mayor of Kyiv and head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitaliy Klitschko has come to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) on Wednesday, July 31, where he was questioned as a witness in criminal proceedings about possible violations when concluding a lease of land for the construction of a residential building in the capital, the Ukrayinska Pravda ezine said with reference to spokesperson of the SBI Anzhelika Ivanova.

"He was questioned in the case regarding possible illegal actions when concluding a land lease for the construction of a residential building in Kyiv," it quoted Ivanova as saying on Thursday.

The message notes that Klitschko was questioned as a witness. No suspicion has yet been announced.

The SBI didn't report on the details of the criminal proceedings, in particular, about the lease, which is being investigated.