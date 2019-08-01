Facts

13:01 01.08.2019

CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

2 min read
CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

The final results of the parliamentary elections in Ukraine on July 21 will be announced before August 5, after courts consider complaints, head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Tetiana Slipachuk has said.

"We expect that the consideration of claims will be completed within the next two to three days, which will enable the commission to take stock of the results of the voting, since, as you know, this deadline set by law ... expires on August 5. It is before August 5 that the CEC should summarize the vote and have final protocols," Slipachuk said at a briefing on Thursday.

She emphasized that the courts were considering claims in an online mode, and expressed hope that the CEC would sum up the final results of the snap elections earlier than on August 5.

According to her, the CEC, for its part, is doing everything possible so that there are no unnecessary delays in summing up the voting results, on the other hand, so that there are no doubts about the established results.

The early elections to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, were held on Sunday, July 21.

According to the law on the election of Members of Parliament in Ukraine, the CEC sets the results of parliamentary elections in the national constituency and in single-mandate constituencies no later than the fifteenth day from the day of voting (no later than August 5). The CEC shall officially publish its summary in the newspapers Holos Ukrainy ("Voice of Ukraine") and Uriadovy Kurier ("Government's Courier") no later than on the fifth day since then (i.e. no later than on August 10) from the day the election results are established. The list of elected lawmakers shall be published in alphabetical order.

Tags: #slipachuk #cec #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:38 01.08.2019
Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

10:46 31.07.2019
Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

12:10 30.07.2019
Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

12:02 30.07.2019
CEC accepts original protocols from, all 199 district commissions

CEC accepts original protocols from, all 199 district commissions

11:32 30.07.2019
Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

11:05 30.07.2019
Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

09:25 30.07.2019
Nazarbayev: Necessary to prepare ruling party for upcoming elections in Kazakhstan

Nazarbayev: Necessary to prepare ruling party for upcoming elections in Kazakhstan

11:42 26.07.2019
Some 254 MPs enter Rada from Servant of the People, 124 MPs from other parties, 46 MPs self-appointed

Some 254 MPs enter Rada from Servant of the People, 124 MPs from other parties, 46 MPs self-appointed

10:15 26.07.2019
Five parties set to enter Verkhovna Rada after 100% of ballots in Ukraine's parliamentary election counted

Five parties set to enter Verkhovna Rada after 100% of ballots in Ukraine's parliamentary election counted

13:51 25.07.2019
Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas not a breach of agreements, political speculation unwarranted

Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

LATEST

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Police discover large cache of weapons in Luhansk region

British Ambassador Judith Gough completes her 4-year tour in Ukraine

Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

Hnutove checkpoint resumes operations, more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid from ICRC heading to ORDLO

Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

Chief prosecutor Lutsenko on his vacation in Provence: Mountains, grapes, lavender, sea and friends

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD