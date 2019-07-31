Facts

10:46 31.07.2019

Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

2 min read
Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

The Servant of the People Party is the most popular party in Ukraine and most supported in the country's southern regions, by 50.2% of voters.

These are the results of detailed information from the National Exit Poll at early parliamentary elections conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Razumkov Center of Economic Research.

Exit poll results showed Opposition Platform – For Life is in second place in southern regions – 16.7%, with Batkivschyna and Holos not surpassing the 5% barrier for entering parliament.

Servant of the People came out on top in eastern regions of Ukraine with 37.6%, followed by Opposition Bloc – For Life – 30.3%. European Solidarity, Batkivschyna and Holos received less than 5% of the vote, while Opposition Bloc and Party of Sharij received 8.3% and 6.5%, respectively.

Servant of the People led in western regions of the country – 39.4%, followed by Holos – 14.%, European Solidarity – 12.7% and Batkivschyna – 9.9%.

The party led by President Volodymyr Zelensky also was the most popular in Ukraine's central regions – 45.5%, followed by European Solidarity – 101%, Batkivshcyna – 9.6%, Opposition Platform – for Life – 6.8% and Holos – 5.4%.

As reported, the National Exit Poll conducted on July 21 gave the Servant of the People 44.2% of the vote, Opposition Bloc – for Life - 11.4%, European Solidarity - 8.8%, Batkivschyna - 7.4% and Holos - 6.5%.

With 100% of electronic protocols processed, Ukraine's Central Election Commission gave the Servant of the People 43.16% of the vote, Opposition Platform - for Life - 13.05%, Batkivschyna - 8.18%, European Solidarity - 8.10% and Holos - 5.82%.

