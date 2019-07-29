Facts

11:39 29.07.2019

Klitschko: Foreign partners are saying attempts 'from above' to appoint city officials violate European norms

Ukraine's foreign partners are saying that attempts 'from above' to appoint persons to leading positions in local self-government contradict European democratic norms, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Foreign partners say clearly that that influence by the president or prime minister on local self-government, on the appointment of local self-government leaders, whom should be chosen by people, is a violation of European norms," he said during an interview with the Kyiv TV Channel on Sunday evening.

Responding to a question about why necessary changes were not introduced to the law on the Ukrainian capital, Klitschko said that in 2016 and in 2018 the correspondent draft bills were submitted to parliament, but there was no political will to consider or pass them.

"The draft laws have been in parliament for quite some time and can be considered and passed. But there is neither desire nor ability to do this today. There is a desire to control Kyiv," Klitschko said.

Tags: #eu #klitschko #kyiv
