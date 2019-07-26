Facts

16:46 26.07.2019

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Bogdan Motors has notified the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the office of the European Business Association (EBA) about "politically motivated actions" in relation to the company's enterprises on the part of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Press secretary of the corporation Serhiy Krasulia told Interfax-Ukraine the corresponding statements detailing the situation had been sent to the embassies of these countries and the EBA office.

According to him, the appeals refer to the course of events on July 19 and July 24, when NABU officers "by organizing total investigative actions" paralyzed the work of the Bogdan Motors management company.

"Today, creating an artificial picture for TV on far-fetched facts, they are trying to label non-existent corruption schemes on one of the largest automakers. Such actions harm the company's business reputation and the business climate of the state, in particular," the company notes.

As reported, the NABU twice conducted searches at the Bogdan Motors office within two criminal proceedings: one related to embezzlement of state property by officials of the Ministry of Defense when purchasing special equipment from Bogdan Motors, the sec

Interfax-Ukraine
