Facts

13:12 26.07.2019

NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

1 min read
NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the staff of the Special Investigations Directorate of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine are searching the premises of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

Searches are being conducted as part of an investigation into the possible commission of criminal offenses by the head and individual judges of the court, the NABU said on its Facebook page.

Tags: #nabu #court #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:21 26.07.2019
PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

16:46 26.07.2019
Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

16:40 26.07.2019
Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

14:14 26.07.2019
Ukrainian PGO's actions on Moscow's extradition requests contradicts position of persecuted Ukrainians in Russia – human rights activists

Ukrainian PGO's actions on Moscow's extradition requests contradicts position of persecuted Ukrainians in Russia – human rights activists

17:15 24.07.2019
NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

12:56 24.07.2019
NABU searching Bogdan Motors office in Kyiv

NABU searching Bogdan Motors office in Kyiv

12:36 24.07.2019
Court turns down Culture Ministry's appeal on decision to halt renaming of UOC (MP)

Court turns down Culture Ministry's appeal on decision to halt renaming of UOC (MP)

10:20 24.07.2019
Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to condemn decision of Russian Supreme Court in relation to Pavlo Hryb

Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to condemn decision of Russian Supreme Court in relation to Pavlo Hryb

16:34 23.07.2019
Court in London starts considering PrivatBank appeal in dispute with ex-owners

Court in London starts considering PrivatBank appeal in dispute with ex-owners

15:45 23.07.2019
Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

LATEST

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Denisova asks new head of UN mission on human rights in Ukraine to assist in transfer of prisoners from ORDO

Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

Sailors from Russian tanker detained in Ukraine return home to Krasnodar

Some 254 MPs enter Rada from Servant of the People, 124 MPs from other parties, 46 MPs self-appointed

Five parties set to enter Verkhovna Rada after 100% of ballots in Ukraine's parliamentary election counted

Ceasefire violated once in JFO zone in Donbas with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded - HQ

Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD