NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges
Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the staff of the Special Investigations Directorate of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine are searching the premises of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.
Searches are being conducted as part of an investigation into the possible commission of criminal offenses by the head and individual judges of the court, the NABU said on its Facebook page.