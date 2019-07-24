No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

No investigative actions against the fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko in the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are scheduled for Thursday, July 25, the European Solidarity Party published the statement on its website on Wednesday.

"Despite the absence of any summons, today the leader of the European Solidarity Party, Petro Poroshenko, has arrived at the State Bureau of Investigations. The purpose of the visit was to be ready to answer all the questions of the investigators. However, the investigators were not prepared to communicate with the fifth president of Ukraine ... No investigative actions with Petro Poroshenko's participation in the SBI on July 25 are planned," the statement reads.

The party also reported: "The State Bureau of Investigations confirmed that no proceedings in relation to Poroshenko exist."

"During the conversation at the SBI, Petro Poroshenko's lawyer noted the need for the responsibility of Andriy Portnov, former associate of Viktor Yanukovych, on the issue of permanent information leaks from the SBI and on deliberately false reports of a crime," informed the European Solidarity.

As reported, in May 2019, Portnov said that he would in the near future issue applications about the alleged crimes of Poroshenko and his circle. He alleged that his lawyers have documented more than 10 statements about alleged crimes. In particular, including those linked to Panamanian offshore companies, embezzlement in the defense sector, as well as the defense procurement contracts given to Kuznya on Rybalsky, the company formerly owned by Poroshenko.

On July 11, the SBI informed the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that on July 17, detectives called the fifth president of Ukraine for interrogation.