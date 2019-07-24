Facts

16:29 24.07.2019

No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

2 min read
No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

 No investigative actions against the fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko in the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are scheduled for Thursday, July 25, the European Solidarity Party published the statement on its website on Wednesday.

"Despite the absence of any summons, today the leader of the European Solidarity Party, Petro Poroshenko, has arrived at the State Bureau of Investigations. The purpose of the visit was to be ready to answer all the questions of the investigators. However, the investigators were not prepared to communicate with the fifth president of Ukraine ... No investigative actions with Petro Poroshenko's participation in the SBI on July 25 are planned," the statement reads.

The party also reported: "The State Bureau of Investigations confirmed that no proceedings in relation to Poroshenko exist."

"During the conversation at the SBI, Petro Poroshenko's lawyer noted the need for the responsibility of Andriy Portnov, former associate of Viktor Yanukovych, on the issue of permanent information leaks from the SBI and on deliberately false reports of a crime," informed the European Solidarity.

As reported, in May 2019, Portnov said that he would in the near future issue applications about the alleged crimes of Poroshenko and his circle. He alleged that his lawyers have documented more than 10 statements about alleged crimes. In particular, including those linked to Panamanian offshore companies, embezzlement in the defense sector, as well as the defense procurement contracts given to Kuznya on Rybalsky, the company formerly owned by Poroshenko.

On July 11, the SBI informed the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that on July 17, detectives called the fifth president of Ukraine for interrogation.

Tags: #european_solidarity_party #poroshenko #sbi
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 24.07.2019
SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

12:53 23.07.2019
Poroshenko invited again for questioning at SBI

Poroshenko invited again for questioning at SBI

23:01 21.07.2019
Poroshenko sees Holos as European Solidarity's partner in new parliament

Poroshenko sees Holos as European Solidarity's partner in new parliament

13:30 19.07.2019
Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

14:43 18.07.2019
Members of parliament may be involved in illegal government bond schemes – Truba

Members of parliament may be involved in illegal government bond schemes – Truba

13:45 18.07.2019
SBI has questions about legality of procedure for purchasing tank engines – Truba

SBI has questions about legality of procedure for purchasing tank engines – Truba

14:19 17.07.2019
Poroshenko does not appear for questioning at SBI, will be called back after July 21 – Truba

Poroshenko does not appear for questioning at SBI, will be called back after July 21 – Truba

11:40 13.07.2019
Poroshenko to meet with new EP deputies, leaders of European parties in Strasbourg on July 17

Poroshenko to meet with new EP deputies, leaders of European parties in Strasbourg on July 17

16:49 12.07.2019
SBI searching Fiscal Service – source

SBI searching Fiscal Service – source

16:21 12.07.2019
Poroshenko criticizes Zelensky's idea of new lustration in Ukraine

Poroshenko criticizes Zelensky's idea of new lustration in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

Ex-Party of Regions leader Yefremov leaves pretrial detention facility, intends to clear his name

Ukraine handed over 64 convicts kept in ORLO for punishment - Justice ministry

LATEST

Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

Vakarchuk elected Holos Party head to replace Yulia Klymenko

NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

Ex-Party of Regions leader Yefremov leaves pretrial detention facility, intends to clear his name

Ukraine handed over 64 convicts kept in ORLO for punishment - Justice ministry

Zelensky holds first meeting with G7 ambassadors, discusses energy, countering corruption

UWC Mission notes various disinformation narratives during Ukraine's Parliamentary Election through traditional, social media outside of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD