15:52 23.07.2019

Groysman greets Johnson with appointment as UK PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has congratulated the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, on his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"My greetings to Boris Johnson on the appointment as the PM! We've met in Kyiv and London, and at different international platforms. Our dialogue has always been meaningful and friendly. I wish Mr. Johnson best of luck in the new position and dedication to conquer the challenges," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

As it was reported, former head of the British Foreign Ministry, Boris Johnson, was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party of Great Britain on Tuesday, July 23 following a vote. As a result, from Wednesday, July 24, Johnson is expected to succeed Teresa May as British Prime Minister.

