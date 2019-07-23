Facts

There will be no people working for tycoons in Servant of People Party – Razumkov

There will be no people working for tycoons in Servant of People Party – Razumkov

Head of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov says that there will no be people in their party who will work for the oligarchs.

"There will be no single person in our political force who works for the oligarchs. If someone works for the oligarchs, he won't be in our political force, and I regard this as corruption, as a violation of electoral legislation. And I want to assure you that there will be no exemption for party members, everyone will respond within the framework of the current legislation," he said on the Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) program on ICTV channel on Monday.

