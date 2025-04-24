GigaCloud, De Novo and Parkovy data center create Ukrainian Alliance of Digital Sovereignty

The Cloud providers GigaCloud, De Novo and Parkovy data center this week signed a memorandum on the establishment of the public association (PA) Ukrainian Alliance of Digital Sovereignty.

"The prerequisite for the association was foreign policy instability, which seriously affected the global technology market, as well as the country's digital and economic security," the union's founders said in a release.

They call the main goal of ensuring Ukraine's digital sovereignty, by which they mean the transfer, storage and processing of important data, including state, medical, financial and defense, within the country and in accordance with the requirements of current Ukrainian legislation.

"Because of the war, Ukraine is almost the only country in the world where state data is forcibly partially stored abroad. After the war, the issue of returning this data to Ukrainian jurisdiction will arise. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with state authorities on developing a strategy for such a return," the release states.

According to the organizers of the union, technological solutions are becoming an instrument of political pressure from some countries on others.

"As market players, we are focused on the national market, and our mission is not only to sell our services here, but also to protect the country's economy, which is the environment of life for our business and our clients," representatives of the newly created alliance claim.

Among the declared areas of work are a "technological audit" of the country, as well as the development of unified standards for infrastructure solutions, which will allow building large geo-distributed infrastructures between the sites of national providers, easily and seamlessly transferring data between cloud environments of different providers without artificial technological barriers, guaranteeing the security and preservation of user data even in critical situations, in particular in the case of hostile attacks, as well as implementing the Data Embassy policy and multi-domain security technologies.

It is emphasized that other companies that share its principles, including data centers, software companies and infrastructure providers, may join the alliance.