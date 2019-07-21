Facts

22:43 21.07.2019

Elections in Ukraine pass peacefully – Interior Ministry

1 min read

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine stated that parliamentary elections in Ukraine had passed peacefully, while electoral offenses and curious cases had been recorded.

First Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovy said at a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday that, on the whole, the day of voting in Ukraine was peaceful, without serious incidents and systemic violations.

"There is not a single injured person during the elections," he noted.

According to him, 66 protocols on administrative violations were drawn up, and 26 messages on mining were registered on this day.

MORE ABOUT

