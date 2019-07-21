Facts

18:54 21.07.2019

Ukrainian polar explorers vote at bar of Vernadsky Research Base

1 min read

Voting at the snap election to the Verkhovna Rada at a polling station arranged in the bar of the Ukrainian Antarctic Vernadsky Research Base lasted half an hour and has already ended.

According to the website of the National Antarctic Scientific Center, all 12 members of the Ukrainian expedition cast their ballots. Voting started at 08:00 local time (14:00 Kyiv time) and lasted 30 minutes.

Since there are no election observers at the station, the polar explorers filmed the voting process on their mobile phones. This time they voted at the base's Faraday bar. A transparent box for food with a hole made in it served as a ballot box.

After voting and counting of ballots, the original documents were put in envelopes and sealed. These documents will be sent to the Central Election Commission.

The polar explorers voted only for party lists, since the Vernadsky Research Base in Antarctica is not attached to any of the single-seat constituencies.

