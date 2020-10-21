Press Conferences

13:32 21.10.2020

Application to analyze voting process in real time during elections created

2 min read

KYIV. Oct 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian Institute of Politics together with the public organization "International Technology Transfer Association" presented the "ITTA-anomaly" application for analyzing the voting process in real time.

"Today we want to present another product of ours, which, we believe, will help to counter fraud, illegal ways to distort the turnout or voting results. This product is also absolutely free and is designed for political parties, independent public organizations, election commissions, especially the CEC, which will collect results from all local election commissions - all participants in the electoral process, journalists, experts," said Head of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics Ruslan Bortnik during the presentation of the application in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to developers, the software product "ITTA-anomaly" reflects deviations during voting at polling stations, which allows both participants in the electoral process and other interested organizations and individuals to accordingly react and make appropriate decisions. The process of processing information by the program takes up to five minutes, depending on the quality of the Internet connection, after which the data from the site are displayed in the system and are available to its users.

Political parties will need to register to use the full range of features of the application.

"So, each party, having received a login and password from us, will be able to use our application free of charge, while providing itself with an additional tool to protect itself from unfair competitors and other interested parties," ITTA President Artem Honcharenko said.

Tags: #conference #voting
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:17 20.10.2020
Biohacking Conference Kyiv about Efficient Health Optimization Techniques to Take Place on November 11

Biohacking Conference Kyiv about Efficient Health Optimization Techniques to Take Place on November 11

19:40 16.10.2020
Conflict between center, regional elites in future may lead to Ukraine's federalization – opinion

Conflict between center, regional elites in future may lead to Ukraine's federalization – opinion

18:06 16.10.2020
Zelensky needs poll on Oct 25 to create agenda for Servants of People campaign in early parliamentary elections – opinion

Zelensky needs poll on Oct 25 to create agenda for Servants of People campaign in early parliamentary elections – opinion

17:04 15.10.2020
Availability of modern means of sealing in election commissions guarantees purity of electoral process – CVU

Availability of modern means of sealing in election commissions guarantees purity of electoral process – CVU

16:49 15.10.2020
CVU concerned over criminalization of electoral process in local elections

CVU concerned over criminalization of electoral process in local elections

17:21 12.10.2020
Ukrainian scientists hope to continue testing early instrumental diagnostics of PTSD using ophthalmic biomarkers

Ukrainian scientists hope to continue testing early instrumental diagnostics of PTSD using ophthalmic biomarkers

15:47 09.10.2020
Local elections politicization to lead to acute conflicts between mayors, city councils – opinion

Local elections politicization to lead to acute conflicts between mayors, city councils – opinion

10:06 09.10.2020
Voda UA owner accuses Creditwest Bank of groundless blocking of collateral

Voda UA owner accuses Creditwest Bank of groundless blocking of collateral

17:14 07.10.2020
Coordinator of anti-plagiarism initiative Desergate announces persecution

Coordinator of anti-plagiarism initiative Desergate announces persecution

16:14 06.10.2020
Most Ukrainians think life in Ukraine worsens with each new president – Survey

Most Ukrainians think life in Ukraine worsens with each new president – Survey

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

About 60% of smuggled cigarettes come through ports – State Border Guard Service

Market share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine increases to 6.9% in Jan-Aug – JTI

Health Ministry intends to build network of cancer screening centers for women

Early presidential elections already supported by 38.4% of Ukrainians, parliamentary – by 43%

After Ukraine's local elections, collapse is possible at regional, local, national levels – opinion

New law on capital not to be passed before local elections – Vereshchuk

Zelensky becomes most influential Ukrainian official, with Yermak, Avakov and Venediktova among top five - research

Democratic Axe party files lawsuit due to being refused to participate in elections to Kyiv City Council

CES proposes postponement of minimum wage increase to UAH 6,500 for 2022

CES proposes 2021 state budget deficit cut to 3% of GDP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD