09:27 21.07.2019

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day, militants attacked Ukrainian positions 26 times in Donbas, injuring two Ukrainian servicemen, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On July 20, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 26 times. Of these, 12 times - with the use of weapons forbidden by the Minsk agreements - 122 mm artillery systems, 120 and 82 mm mortars ... Two soldiers were injured as a result of enemy attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Sunday morning.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, six militants were injured on July 20.

"Since Sunday midnight, attacks on the positions of the JFO have not been recorded," the headquarters said.

Interfax-Ukraine
