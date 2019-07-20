Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

The Committee of Voters of Ukraine on the day of campaign silence before the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada has recorded violations in various areas, in particular, placement of campaign materials.

According to a press release from the committee, despite the ban according to legislation, the campaign materials of political parties and candidates are still placed in districts on this day. New billboards appeared in recent days before the elections, which have no specific data and are made in the style of certain candidates and political forces.

Committee observers reported illegal campaigning in Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Donetsk, Odesa, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions. The advertising of candidates and parties is also available on the Internet.