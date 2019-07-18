Ukraine opens new corruption inquiry in defense industry - Zelensky

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have been sent material of yet another corruption scheme in the defense industry, whereby dubious contracts were used to remove $300 million to offshore firms, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We recently sent our law enforcement agencies yet another corruption scheme in the sphere of the defense industry. It turned out that over the five years of previous government, our special exporters, through just a few dubious contracts, transferred nearly $300 million to offshore companies' accounts for services supposedly provided," Zelensky told the National Anti-Corruption Policy Council on Thursday.