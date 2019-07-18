Ukraine's state enterprise Hydrography asks UK, Norway to help remove Russia's maps of Ukrainian waters

Ukraine's state-run enterprise Derzhhydrographia (State Hydrography) has asked the Embassies of Great Britain and Norway, as well as the International Hydrographic Organization, for assistance in removing Russian maps of Ukrainian waters from international circulation.

This was reported by the enterprise's press service, citing its head Oleksandr Schyptsov.

"The Russian Federation illegally sells nautical charts on the territory of Ukraine, creating a threat to navigation in the Black and Azov Seas. In addition, the aggressor country sells these maps through companies in the United Kingdom and Norway," the press service said.

State Hydrography said it produces and sells a complete collection of maps in the area of its jurisdiction, and this overlap can lead to technical errors in the navigation equipment of the courts and lead to the death of sailors. It said Russia had taken part of Ukraine's map market, damaging the country's national interests.

"Russia over the past years, neglecting all international norms and requirements, produces and distributes navigation maps to the zone of Ukraine's jurisdiction in the Black and Azov Seas, jeopardizing navigation in the region. For unknown reasons, the former leadership of the institution has ignored this situation, but the price of inaction can cost Ukraine and the world human lives. We reported on the situation to Head of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine Dmitry Petrenko and, with his support, we want to force Russia to stop its illegal activity. This will also be facilitated by foreign colleagues and the professionalism of our lawyers. After all, this problem concerns not only State Hydrography, it violates Ukraine's national interests," the press service said, citing Schyptsov.

"State Hydrography is the successor of the Central, Kerch, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Sevastopol State Hydrographic Enterprises and the Research Center Ukrmorkartographia. It is a state–owned research-and-production complex managed by Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry.