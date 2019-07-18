Facts

15:07 18.07.2019

Ukraine's state enterprise Hydrography asks UK, Norway to help remove Russia's maps of Ukrainian waters

2 min read
Ukraine's state enterprise Hydrography asks UK, Norway to help remove Russia's maps of Ukrainian waters

Ukraine's state-run enterprise Derzhhydrographia (State Hydrography) has asked the Embassies of Great Britain and Norway, as well as the International Hydrographic Organization, for assistance in removing Russian maps of Ukrainian waters from international circulation.

This was reported by the enterprise's press service, citing its head Oleksandr Schyptsov.

"The Russian Federation illegally sells nautical charts on the territory of Ukraine, creating a threat to navigation in the Black and Azov Seas. In addition, the aggressor country sells these maps through companies in the United Kingdom and Norway," the press service said.

State Hydrography said it produces and sells a complete collection of maps in the area of its jurisdiction, and this overlap can lead to technical errors in the navigation equipment of the courts and lead to the death of sailors. It said Russia had taken part of Ukraine's map market, damaging the country's national interests.

"Russia over the past years, neglecting all international norms and requirements, produces and distributes navigation maps to the zone of Ukraine's jurisdiction in the Black and Azov Seas, jeopardizing navigation in the region. For unknown reasons, the former leadership of the institution has ignored this situation, but the price of inaction can cost Ukraine and the world human lives. We reported on the situation to Head of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine Dmitry Petrenko and, with his support, we want to force Russia to stop its illegal activity. This will also be facilitated by foreign colleagues and the professionalism of our lawyers. After all, this problem concerns not only State Hydrography, it violates Ukraine's national interests," the press service said, citing Schyptsov.

"State Hydrography is the successor of the Central, Kerch, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Sevastopol State Hydrographic Enterprises and the Research Center Ukrmorkartographia. It is a state–owned research-and-production complex managed by Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry.

Tags: #crimea #water #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:42 18.07.2019
Baku ready to expand military cooperation with Kyiv - Azerbaijani defense minister

Baku ready to expand military cooperation with Kyiv - Azerbaijani defense minister

16:59 18.07.2019
Third-country ombudsmen can be involved in solving problems of human rights violations in Crimea - rapporteur from Ukraine on results of OSCE meeting

Third-country ombudsmen can be involved in solving problems of human rights violations in Crimea - rapporteur from Ukraine on results of OSCE meeting

14:25 17.07.2019
Sides in 'Scythian gold' case must present additional explanations in Sept 2019 – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Sides in 'Scythian gold' case must present additional explanations in Sept 2019 – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

13:36 16.07.2019
Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

09:27 16.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

17:08 15.07.2019
Zelensky's rep in Crimea to focus on de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea, elimination of discrimination

Zelensky's rep in Crimea to focus on de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea, elimination of discrimination

16:17 12.07.2019
Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

13:53 12.07.2019
G7 Ambassadors support prosecution of perpetrators of abuse of power, but note difference between current situation in Ukraine, post-revolutionary period

G7 Ambassadors support prosecution of perpetrators of abuse of power, but note difference between current situation in Ukraine, post-revolutionary period

13:05 12.07.2019
Russia conducting operation to force Ukraine to restore water supplies to Crimea – Information Resistance

Russia conducting operation to force Ukraine to restore water supplies to Crimea – Information Resistance

11:58 12.07.2019
EU-Ukraine Summit denies speculation about reconciliation with occupation of Crimea, Donbas – Tochytsky

EU-Ukraine Summit denies speculation about reconciliation with occupation of Crimea, Donbas – Tochytsky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry has information about possible complication of situation in approximately 85 electoral districts – Shkyriak

Ukraine opens new corruption inquiry in defense industry - Zelensky

Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

Zelensky: My political will alone is not enough for punishing Svynarchuk-type businessmen, other corrupt officials

Ukraine to develop simplified mechanism for granting citizenship to people who suffer from violation of rights, freedoms in their countries – Zelensky

LATEST

Interior Ministry has information about possible complication of situation in approximately 85 electoral districts – Shkyriak

Ukraine opens new corruption inquiry in defense industry - Zelensky

Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

Zelensky: My political will alone is not enough for punishing Svynarchuk-type businessmen, other corrupt officials

Extending arrest to Ukrainian sailors is Kremlin's attempt to pressure Zelensky ahead of elections - Volker

Ukraine to develop simplified mechanism for granting citizenship to people who suffer from violation of rights, freedoms in their countries – Zelensky

Efforts to be made on disengagement of forces in three sectors on contact line – Bezsmertnyi

Members of parliament may be involved in illegal government bond schemes – Truba

UWC mission expects democratic, transparent and fair parliamentary elections in Ukraine

SBI has questions about legality of procedure for purchasing tank engines – Truba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD