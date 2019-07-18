President Zelensky again asks Speaker Parubiy to gather special meeting in parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent another letter to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Andriy Parubiy, asking to convene a special meeting of the parliament.

"According to the schedule of the tenth session of the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation, approved by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada, the tenth session lasts until July 19, 2019, which was also announced by you at the plenary session on July 12," says the letter dated July 18 and posted on the president's Facebook account.

In his letter, the president points out this is the way how the parliament speaker convenes an extraordinary meeting during the tenth regular session of parliament before July 19 at the request of the persons defined by the Constitution.

"In this respect, I ask you to fulfill the requirement of current legislation regarding the convening of an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada and consider the issues indicated in the letter of July 16, 2019," the letter said.