SBI searching Fiscal Service – source

Officers from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) have started searches at the State Fiscal Service in Kyiv, a source in law enforcement agencies has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the investigative actions are associated with the seizure of documents relating to the signing of an amicable agreement between Philip Morris and Ukraine.

The agency has not yet been able to confirm or deny this information to the SBI.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on December 5, 2018 approved the draft of this amicable agreement, providing for the cancellation by the State Fiscal Service of tax notifications for a total of UAH 635.3 million.

The government instructed Acting head of the State Fiscal Service Oleksandr Vlasov to sign the amicable agreement, which was done on January 31, 2019.