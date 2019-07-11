Parliament passes Electoral Code with open party tickets for Rada elections

Ukraine's parliament has passed in the second reading and as a whole the Electoral Code, which introduces open party lists according to a proportional system.

Some 230 members of parliament during a plenary session on Thursday voted in favor of adopting the code under bill No. 3112-1.

Lawmakers in one vote approved the package of changes, which earlier had been declined, as well as the Electoral Code in the second reading and as a whole.

Chairman of the responsible parliament committee Oleksandr Chernenko, who coordinated work on the draft version of the code, said Rada factions agreed that the Code would retain the 5% barrier required for entry to parliament.

Chernenko added that the code would come into force on December 1, 2023.

The Election Code comprises three sections: a general section, on national elections and local elections.