Facts

10:54 11.07.2019

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

1 min read

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yehor Bozhok has met with a delegation to the U.S. Department of Defense to discuss ways of boosting bilateral security cooperation.

The U.S. delegation was led by Catherine Sendak, Principle Director of the Department of Defense's Office for the Balkans, Caucasus, and Black Sea Region, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry press service said in a statement.

"The meeting addressed topical aspects of bilateral security cooperation, including the U.S. assistance in bolstering Ukraine's security and defense capacities and reforms of the Ukrainian defense sector," the statement said.

Bozhok briefed the delegation on the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area, the efforts taken by Ukraine to disengage forces and hardware near Stanytsia Luhanska, and resolution of matters arising in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Tags: #usa #donbas #ukraine #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:41 11.07.2019
NATO North Atlantic Council to visit Ukraine in late October

NATO North Atlantic Council to visit Ukraine in late October

10:46 11.07.2019
Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

10:19 11.07.2019
ICRC sends 162 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Russia-occupied districts in Donbas

ICRC sends 162 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Russia-occupied districts in Donbas

10:10 11.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, nine wounded in Donbas on July 10 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed, nine wounded in Donbas on July 10 – JFO HQ

16:48 10.07.2019
Moldovan Premier Sandu to visit Ukraine on Thursday, to meet with Zelensky

Moldovan Premier Sandu to visit Ukraine on Thursday, to meet with Zelensky

10:39 10.07.2019
Nine Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Nine Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:17 10.07.2019
National TV council wants to gain right to apply restrictive sanctions without inspections

National TV council wants to gain right to apply restrictive sanctions without inspections

11:11 09.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

18:44 08.07.2019
EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada once again declines to discharge Klimkin as Ukrainian FM

NATO North Atlantic Council to visit Ukraine in late October

Parliament passes Electoral Code with open party tickets for Rada elections

Zelensky proposes extending lustration law to senior officials holding posts since February 23, 2014

Abromavičius, Rashkovan top candidates for PM as technocrats – Atlantic Council

LATEST

Rada once again declines to discharge Klimkin as Ukrainian FM

Parliament passes Electoral Code with open party tickets for Rada elections

Zelensky proposes extending lustration law to senior officials holding posts since February 23, 2014

Abromavičius, Rashkovan top candidates for PM as technocrats – Atlantic Council

Ukraine's SBI summons ex-President Poroshenko for questioning

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports release of Ukrainian travel blogger Surin detained in Iran over drone flight

SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

Ukrainian-Russian TV linkup to be held on Russian TV – NewsOne owner

Russian ship enters Black Sea area closed to navigation during Sea Breeze 2019 exercise citing communication problems – Ukrainian Navy

Zelensky says television airwaves cannot be monopolized by people with pro-Russia views

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD