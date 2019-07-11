Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yehor Bozhok has met with a delegation to the U.S. Department of Defense to discuss ways of boosting bilateral security cooperation.

The U.S. delegation was led by Catherine Sendak, Principle Director of the Department of Defense's Office for the Balkans, Caucasus, and Black Sea Region, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry press service said in a statement.

"The meeting addressed topical aspects of bilateral security cooperation, including the U.S. assistance in bolstering Ukraine's security and defense capacities and reforms of the Ukrainian defense sector," the statement said.

Bozhok briefed the delegation on the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area, the efforts taken by Ukraine to disengage forces and hardware near Stanytsia Luhanska, and resolution of matters arising in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.